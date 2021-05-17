Firefighters battle blaze at home in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home in Malden on Monday morning, prompting the closure of at least two streets in the area, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Home Street found thick smoke billowing from the roof of a multi-level structure.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks working to extinguish the flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started and there was no immediate word on injuries.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of Salem and Home streets until further notice.

🔥 ⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️ 🔥 Avoid area of Salem & Home Street as members of @maldenfire /@MaldenPolice respond to active scene residential structure fire. ( 95 Home Street) @MaldenFireChief pic.twitter.com/b6zftRExBD — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) May 17, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)