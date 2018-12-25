Firefighters battle blaze at home in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze that broke out in a home in West Roxbury on Tuesday.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 4 Perham St. about 4:50 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the two-story single-family home.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The residents of the home were not home at the time of the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire knocked down. Checking for extension. Companies overhauling. Residents were not at home. No injuries reported at this time by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/nKXEQXGOxe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2018

Response to 4 Perham St. West Roxbury at approx. 4:50 PM for a building fire. Smoke showing on arrival. This is an occupied 2 story single family home. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/XCorUv9kwI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2018

