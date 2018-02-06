Firefighters battle blaze at home with daycare in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fire broke out Tuesday morning in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to Lamartine Street for a report of heavy fire at a single-family home with a daycare in the basement.

Images from the scene showed heavy fire and smoke billowing into the air.

The fire has since been extinguished. Crews are at the scene monitoring for hot spots.

Boston fire said all occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

