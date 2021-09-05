BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters on Sunday morning battled a blaze that broke out at a mixed-use building in South Boston.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire on Dorchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. found flames shooting out of the building.

The fire was knocked down shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene.

There has been no word on the extent of any damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

