Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive blaze at a multi-family home in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Walnut Street about 5 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters using a ladder truck to extinguish the flames as they consumed an upper-level porch.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Roads surrounding the home have been blocked off as firefighters continue to work at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

