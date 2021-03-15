Firefighters battle blaze at multi-level home in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-alarm fire scorched a home in Jamaica Plain on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out in the basement of a multi-level home on Sunnyside Street and spread up the walls to the first and second floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 10:45 Fire in the basement at 8 Sunnyside St. JP. The fire has extended up the walls to the 1st and 2nd floors a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/6iK8rdYrjG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

