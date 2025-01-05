WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several area departments responded to a blaze that broke out in a Rent-A-Center location on Sunday.

Firefighters could be seen using ladder trucks to douse the flames at the Cranberry Highway business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox