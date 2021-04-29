Firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant in Arlington on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at Thai Moon at 663 Massachusetts Avenue were greeted by flames and thick smoke.

Several firefighters could be seen attacking the fire from outside and inside the building.

The fire has since been knocked down but the restaurant suffered heavy damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Today’s fire from the Charlie side. Arlington and out of town companies working. #ArlingtonMa pic.twitter.com/PojYTAZTB0 — Arlington, MA Fire Department (@ArlingtonMAFD) April 29, 2021

Two alarms at 663 Mass Ave. #ArlingtonMa https://t.co/PuIjUdCxgW — Arlington, MA Fire Department (@ArlingtonMAFD) April 29, 2021

