SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Salem is dealing with damage caused by a fire at their home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Station Road just after midnight, where investigators said an upstairs bedroom was on fire.

Fire officials believe the flames spread from a fireplace downstairs. Three people were displaced from the home, officials said.

Neighbors said they are happy no one was injured in the fire.

“Just hoping and praying that they’re all okay and doing good, and houses can be replaced and repaired. Lives can’t,” one neighbor said.

The house is not a total loss, according to fire officials.

