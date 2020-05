SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire Wednesday night at a Somerville home.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Quincy Street climbed to the roof of the multi-story home where sparks and smoke could be seen trickling out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews battling fire on Quincy Street in Somerville #7news pic.twitter.com/0OROLmvJdG — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) May 21, 2020

