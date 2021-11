BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a fire at Trillium Brewing Company in the Seaport Saturday.

The brewery was evacuated after the fire broke out, with smoke pouring out of the top of the building. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

