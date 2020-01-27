Firefighters battle blaze at Weymouth home

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire ignited in Weymouth Monday night sending flames shooting through the windows.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Commercial Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Working Fire 324 Commercial St. All companies working. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/NdmdSL1EHQ — Weymouth Fire (@WEYMOUTHFIRE) January 27, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

No further details have been released.

