Firefighters battle blaze at Woburn home

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Woburn on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a home at 18 Frances Road before 11 a.m. found smoke billowing from the roof, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The fire has since been knocked down.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Boston Fire Department’s Reserve Ladder Truck operating at Woburn’s Second Alarm Fire. pic.twitter.com/oMSAvRRSIC — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) February 18, 2020

Second Alarm Fire in Woburn. Fire location 18 Frances Road. Main body of fire knocked down. pic.twitter.com/5bu2PgrURk — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) February 18, 2020

