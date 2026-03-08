WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a multi-alarm blaze in Worcester on Sunday that broke out in an apartment building.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Austin Street around 1 p.m. found smoke showing on arrival and ordered a second alarm.

All occupants of the building made it out safely.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

