LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors.

The residents got out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

