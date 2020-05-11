Firefighters battle blaze in Medford home, 4 families displaced

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a heavy blaze at a Medford home that left four families displaced Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the multifamily home on Canal Street, the flames were raging on the second floor and eventually crept up into the roof.

SKY 7HD flew over the scene and captured flames shooting out of the roof as multiple firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Several people were inside and had to run out of the home as the fire engulfed the structure.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Several cats were reported missing.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist.

