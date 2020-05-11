Firefighters battle blaze in Medford home

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a heavy blaze at a Medford home Monday afternoon.

Flames were visible coming out of the roof of the multi-family home as multiple firefighters worked the scene at the building on Canal Street.

Several people were inside and had to run out of the home as the fire engulfed the structure.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)