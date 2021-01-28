Firefighters battle blaze on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at Meredith Marina on Lake Winnipesaukee Thursday evening.

The flames ripped through the marina where many boats are being stored for the winter and prompted a large response from agencies all across the area.

From a distance, smoke could be seen filling the air.

Ann-Marie DeWitt shot some video of the fire and told 7NEWS she could see ashes coming across the bay and heard a few explosions.

No injuries were reported though four boats were destroyed.

Fire officials said that some contamination did get into the lake.

It is still unclear what ignited the fire.

