LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving fire that damaged three buildings, including a church, near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Thompson Circle Friday night in Lynn.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to fight the fierce flames, which sent a plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

“I was just sitting on my couch, and I heard sirens,” said witness Jason Watts. “I had a police scanner, so I turned it on. I heard ‘flames,’ so I looked out my window, and I could see them shooting into the air.”

The Lynn fire chief said the fire went to five alarms and that all firefighters are accounted for and there were no reported injuries.

Officials say six people are displaced and the building appears to be a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

