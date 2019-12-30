Firefighters battle blaze that consumed side of Woburn home

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Woburn Monday night that left the one-story home significantly damaged.

Crews responding to the scene on Gettysburg Road around 4:45 p.m. found the right side of the home consumed in flame.

They were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear if the family cat survived the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire in a one-story house in Woburn. Flames have been put out, but there's some heavy damage to the home. More coming up on @7News pic.twitter.com/q2aUMgcQct — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) December 30, 2019

