GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire in Gloucester on Sunday afternoon that destroyed the porch and damaged the exterior of a multi-family home.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Sadler Street around 1:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the porch and spreading to the home and quickly knocked it down, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

“I want to thank our Gloucester firefighters and our mutual aid partners for their quick response and coordinated efforts,” Smith said in a statement. “Their work quickly brought this fire under control and prevented it from causing greater danger and even more extensive damage.”

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