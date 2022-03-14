MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire that tore through a Malden home Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene on Lowell Street for reports of the fire and found heavy flames and thick, black smoke shooting out of the roof.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

