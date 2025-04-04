STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident while battling an early morning blaze that ripped through an apartment complex in Stoughton on Friday and left a firefighter hospitalized, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at Stone End Apartments on Wheeler Circle found flames coming from the top floor of the building and used a ladder truck to apply water, according to the Stoughton Fire Department.

One rescue was made and there were no reported injuries to residents. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with undisclosed minor injuries.

The origin of the fire was tracked to the rear third floor of 23 Wheeler Circle, which has been deemed a total loss.

It’s unclear how many of the 24 families who live in the building have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)