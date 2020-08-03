FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Foxborough early Sunday morning.
Crews responding to a reported fire on Granite Street discovered flames throughout a wooded area.
They extended hose lines to reach the brush fire.
Firefighters returned at sunrise to continue wetting hot spots and to remove equipment from the woods.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
