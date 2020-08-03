FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Foxborough early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Granite Street discovered flames throughout a wooded area.

They extended hose lines to reach the brush fire.

Firefighters returned at sunrise to continue wetting hot spots and to remove equipment from the woods.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Engine 23 & 24, Squad 21, & Rescue 27 worked a brush fire off Granite St. Fire was difficult to access so fire companies had to extend hose lines to reach the fire. Fire was contained. Units returned at sunrise to continue wetting hotspots and to remove equipment from the woods. pic.twitter.com/bsOo1Bmp1z — Foxborough Fire Department (@Fox_MAFire) August 2, 2020

