Firefighters battle brush fire in Malden that destroyed nearby homeless encampment

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Malden on Tuesday evening.

7NEWS was at the scene near the Mystic River around 6:30 p.m., where fire crews worked to extinguish the rim of fire before it spread further.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising into the air and over a nearby homeless encampment that was destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)