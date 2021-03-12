Firefighters battle brush fire in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Middleton Friday evening.

SKY7 HD flew over the reservoir on Lake Street around 5:30 p.m. as smoke poured through the treetops of a densely packed wooded area. Flames could be seen smoldering on the ground below.

So far, it is unclear how the fire ignited or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

