SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battling a brush fire in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus said the fire appears to be contained.

According to fire officials, the fire started Tuesday afternoon and is under investigation. Investigators said the fire appears to be suspicious.

SKY7HD flew over the fire capturing footage of the flames trailing the ground and smoke curling up over the trees.

Firefighters said crews will return in the morning.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)