AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire that broke out behind a home on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to the fire on Leicester Street about 2 a.m. found a car ablaze, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

