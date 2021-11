LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a car fire in Lakeville early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Route 140 southbound found a car engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

