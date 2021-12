MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a car fire in Malden Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Eastern Avenue found a car engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

🔥 Traffic Alert 🔥 area of 233 Eastern Ave ( Eastern / RT 60 ) for a motor vehicle fire. No injuries. @maldenfire responded swiftly to this incident and extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/PThjmRzfmk — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) December 7, 2021

Vehicle fire knocked down by @maldenfire this evening on RT 60 near Eastern Ave ( no injuries) #malden pic.twitter.com/gcBdTHCRis — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) December 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)