SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a car fire in Sandwich on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Great Hill Road found thick black smoke and flames rising from the car.

They say one car struck a utility pole and a bystander got out of their car to try and help. It was then that a wire from the damaged pole set the bystander’s car on fire.

Officials say the gas line that runs along the road also ignited.

No injuries were reported but the car was a total loss.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)