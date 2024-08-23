WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple communities responded on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro Friday after a car caught fire on the westbound side of the highway.

The Westboro Fire Department shared a photo of the scene in a post on X near 10 a.m., showing flames engulfing a car while firefighters gathered nearby.

The fire was sending black smoke into the sky. Emergency crews appeared to have blocked at least two lanes of traffic.

The fire department said fire crews from Westboro and Southborough were on scene and advised drivers to expect delays.

No further information was immediately available.

