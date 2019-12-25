Firefighters battle Christmas morning blaze at 5-story building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire broke out on Christmas morning at a five-story building in Boston, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a brick building at 128 Newbury St. just before 10 a.m. found flames and smoke on the first three floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire has since been knocked down but officials say crews are working to overhaul “extensive” damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Heavy fire knocked down . There is extensive overall on all floors. pic.twitter.com/SMI5mvw2DS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019

They have Fire on floors 1,2&3 . There is limited access for fire truck in the rear . Multiple ground ladders being thrown, this is now a 3rd alarm, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Q4aSmIyXq0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019

At approximately 9:50 companies responded to at report of a fire in the rear of 128 Newbury St. Fire and heavy smoke throughout the 5 story brick attached. A 2nd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/UT2zJoVkzP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019

Firefighters are responding to what looks like a third story apt/condo fire on Newbury Street. Still awaiting info, stay tuned @7News pic.twitter.com/gS3rW5wg20 — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) December 25, 2019

