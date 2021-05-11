Firefighters battle Dorchester house fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Dorchester home Tuesday morning.

SKY7 HD flew over the Nazing Street home where crews fought the flames from the roof as thick smoke rose into the air.

Firefighters say the flames traveled from the basement all the way up to the second floor.

They were able to stop those flames from spreading.

No injuries have been reported.

