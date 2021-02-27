Firefighters battle early morning fire in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a home in West Roxbury early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Washington Street around 8:30 a.m. saw smoke coming from a two-family building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire left four people displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

At approximately 8:30 am fire showing from a occupied 2 family building at 5083 Washington st. West Roxbury. A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/t4vdZJP3bg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2021

Fire on 1st and 2nd floor 6 lines operating, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Cy97QCXous — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2021

Heavy fire knocked down & companies overhauling & checking for extension. 4 people displaced from the 2family home. pic.twitter.com/ZsdGYbgTjX — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)