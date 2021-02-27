Firefighters battle early morning fire in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a home in West Roxbury early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Washington Street around 8:30 a.m. saw smoke coming from a two-family building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire left four people displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending