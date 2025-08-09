ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities worked through the night to extinguish a fast-moving fire that destroyed a restaurant in Attleboro early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Pine Street around 1:30 a.m. found heavy fire and flames coming from the rear of the El Buen Sazon restaurant, according to Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance.

About 30 minutes later, fire officials noticed sagging in the building’s roof and ordered an emergency evacuation. Fire crews remained on scene until about 5:30 a.m.

The building is expected to be a total loss.

“This was a challenging fire to extinguish,” said Attleboro Fire District Chief Michael Maitland. “The building’s layout was far from typical, which made accessing and reaching the seat of the fire difficult. Despite those challenges, our crews worked tirelessly under dangerous conditions to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)