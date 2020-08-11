Firefighters battle extreme heat to knock down Chelsea house fire

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battle extreme heat to knock down a house fire in Chelsea Tuesday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Hopper Street where heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof near the back of the home.

Several crews were called in from neighboring towns to make sure everyone stayed safe while working to get the fire under control.

“Terrible conditions to fight fires in, first alarm companies did an amazing job containing this fire,” one firefighter said. “We had four alarms of companies here the last alarm is really just to make sure to rotate crews out so that the members can rehab and cool off.”

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

