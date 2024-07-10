SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled flames and scorching temperatures Wednesday after a fire broke out in Somerville.

The fire happened on Medford Street and drew a sizable emergency response Wednesday morning.

By 12 p.m., crews had extinguished the flames. But firefighters remained on scene, dealing with the aftermath of their emergency response while still trying to stay cool.

Temperatures across the region sat close to 90 degrees near midday Wednesday. Coupled with high humidity, the temperature led to head index values near 100 degrees.

In Somerville, ambulance personnel were seen distributing wet towels, cold water, and ice to help keep firefighters from overheating.

One neighbor said he felt sympathy for the emergency responders.

“Obviously, having to go into a super hot building and also having to deal with this heat out here, you don’t get much relief,” said Owen Queen.

“It’s hot,” said one other person on scene. “They did a good job.”

Medford Street remained closed as of around 12 p.m. and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)