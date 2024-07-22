AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Avon Monday after a fire broke out in a local recycling facility.

The fire happened at the Waste Management recycling sorting facility at 40 Ledin Drive.

Speaking with reporters, fire Chief David Charest said crews responded near 8:30 a.m. and spotted smoke showing from the building.

Charest said the emergency response grew to three alarms.

Though two firefighters were taken to an area hospital, Charest said their injuries were minor and deemed the measure “precautionary.”

“We just knew that we had some type of working fire in the building,” Charest said. “This is a recycling plant. There’s a lot of different materials and they’re investigating the cause at this time.”

Citing a conversation with Avon’s building inspector, Charest said the recycling facility will be closed for the time being as a result of this fire.

No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)