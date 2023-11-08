CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Chelsea Wednesday evening battling a fire in a home.

The fire was burning in the Blossom Street area.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene around 6 p.m. captured part of the emergency response, with flames seen burning through the building’s roof. Crews were spotted on the roof, pouring water on flames while they contended with windy conditions in the area.

Part of the building appeared to have been boarded up before this fire.

Chelsea police in a post on X shortly before 6 p.m. asked community members to avoid the area of Blossom Street and surrounding streets.

“Heavy presence of first responders on scene due to fire,” police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

