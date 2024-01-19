LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Lawrence Friday as a fire sent smoke and flames shooting out of a local home.

Cell phone video showed the scene on Salem Street Friday afternoon, with flames seen coming out of the building’s first floor windows.

No further information was immediately available.

