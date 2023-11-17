WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Westwood Thursday night after a fire broke out in a home on Mill Street.

Crews were seen hosing down hot spots while smoke still rose from the building. The front of the home was visibly charred.

The scene remained active around 10 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

