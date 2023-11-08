WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Winchester Wednesday as a fire burned in a local home.

The fire broke out on Washington Street. Later flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted heavy smoke billowing from a hole in the home’s roof.

Firefighters were spotted on a ladder truck, at one point, trying to get the smoke under control while other crews worked on the ground.

No further information was immediately available.

