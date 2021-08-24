CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out in a vacant office building in Cambridge Tuesday night.

Fire crews responding to the building on Concord Avenue found smoke coming pouring out of the windows.

Officials say a few firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

It is unclear how the fire ignited.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays while firefighters are still at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)