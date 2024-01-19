GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Gloucester Friday after a fire broke out in the attached garage of a local home.

Fire officials in a statement said crews were first called to the scene on Old Nugent Farm Road shortly after 12 p.m.

Once on scene, officials said, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the garage.

The Gloucester Fire Department said crews ultimately managed to knock down the fire before it could fully extend to the home. There were no reported injuries.

A photo shared from the scene showed major damage to the garage.

Separate video taken during the emergency response showed firefighters working to pour water on the fire while smoke billowed around the Old Nugent Farm Road area.

Breaking: Fire and Ice Gloucester firefighters battled a smokey blaze in a condo complex by Nugent Farms no word on any injuries #7News pic.twitter.com/yvtM5AiWNO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 19, 2024

