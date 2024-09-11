LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a fire at Post Office Square in Lynnfield.

Flames engulfed the shopping area between I-95 and Route 1.

At least three ladder trucks were seen on scene Tuesday night, with several fire crews attacking the flames from the ground and on the ladders.

No additional information was immediately available on a cause or if any injuries have been reported.

