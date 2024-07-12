NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire badly damaged part of an apartment complex and drew a sizable emergency response in Norwood late Friday morning.

The fire happened near midday in the area of William Shyne Circle.

The Norwood Police Department in a post on X confirmed officers were on scene at an “active fire” as of around 11:50 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

Police shared a photo with their post, showing smoke drifting over the surrounding neighborhood.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:45 p.m. and spotted emergency crews still gathered around the apartment complex.

At least one unit of the complex was badly damaged, with charred debris spilling out an open wall.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

