NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were battling a fire inside a Norwood apartment building Monday afternoon.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene on Melville Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., where flames were shooting out of the roof of what appeared to be a triple-decker building.

Heavy smoke could also be seen pouring out of the home as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

