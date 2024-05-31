SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Scituate Friday as a fire tore through a local home.

The fire happened early Friday afternoon on Salt Meadow Lane.

Soon flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted crews using ladder trucks to pour water on the flames. Smoke was still rising out of the home and part of the roof was damaged.

Scituate fire officials said no one was injured.

The fire remained under investigation.

