WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Waltham Thursday evening battling a fire on Moody Street.

Crews in the area said they were first called around 5:30 p.m. While their response continued, crews said the fire appeared to have started in one apartment building before possibly spreading to other nearby buildings.

The emergency response had grown to three alarms as of around 6 p.m., with at least 30 firefighters from Waltham, Newton and Cambridge spotted on scene.

Firefighters were seen going in and out of multiple buildings in the area, using ladder trucks and climbing on roofs.

No further information was immediately available.

